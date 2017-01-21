Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

No long-distance travel for early childhood education

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, January 21, 2017

CHILDREN from Narara and Nakorotale villages in Ra will no longer have to travel long distances for early childhood education after the opening of an infant preschool yesterday.

Built at a cost of $25,000, the facility will cater for kindergarten and Year 1 students from the area.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the school was part of Government's initiative in ensuring access to education for all.

"We believe in responding to the needs of our children and ensuring that they have access to education from ECE right up to university level. Our efforts are largely to ensure that children are no longer deprived of their right to an education," he said.

The Ministry of Education contributed $10,000 while members of the community raised $15,000 for the construction of the school.

School manager Mohammed Abbas said he was grateful for the State's assistance.

"This will ensure that our children do not travel long distances particularly those as young as five and six," he said.

Mr Reddy said the advantage of the infant preschool in the area was that it ensured the safety of young students.

"This centre provides basic education for students and when they are a lot more stable they can travel to nearby school for higher primary education."








