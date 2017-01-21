Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Wait for poll

Charlene Lanyon And Kalesi Mele
Saturday, January 21, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy's message to those calling for his resignation is to wait until the 2018 General Election.

Dr Reddy was responding to Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka who in a press statement had said the Education Minister had "lost sight of the national journey and should resign forthwith".

"Tell him to wait for 2018. People will decide then who will resign to the village," Dr Reddy said yesterday.

Mr Rabuka said Dr Reddy should resign for failing to ensure that schools were repaired and rehabilitated before the new school year.

He said the delay was unacceptable and resulted in hundreds of students still studying in tents and makeshift classrooms.

"It is now almost one year since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston destroyed many schools yet as the 2017 school year starts, all the minister has to offer is new tents to replace those tattered remnants that students had been studying in," Mr Rabuka said.

"The idea to have sponsors in the first place to bid for and repair selected schools was unfair and discriminatory, leaving out the many schools in the hard-to-access maritime islands and the remote highlands of our nation."

Mr Rabuka said Dr Reddy should have asked the Economy Minister to find public funds to rehabilitate schools.

He added the ministry must prioritise the welfare of the 200,000 student population in the country.

"We have an Education Ministry that is overloaded with various ill-conceived schemes. One must first maintain the current system before trying to introduce wide-scale reforms."








