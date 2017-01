/ Front page / News

Update: 4:47PM POLICE investigators are still gathering all the relevant statements and reports of a hit and run incident that claimed the life of a street dweller last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were continuing.

The 41-year-old deceased died when he was allegedly hit by the two vehicles at the Makoi traffic light last Saturday morning.

Ms Naisoro said one suspect was driving a taxi while the other was driving a private car.