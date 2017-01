/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The completed Fiji Marriott Resort at Momi Bay. Picture: Supplied/FNPF

Update: 4:43PM THE Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) has announced the successful completion of construction works at the new 250-room Fiji Marriott Resort at Momi Bay.

FNPF chairman Ajith Kodagoda said this was a major milestone for the Momi redevelopment project.

The resort is expected to be officially opened at the end of March generating some 400 new employment and attract major opportunities for Fiji.