Ex-museum director's case adjourned

Update: 4:38PM THE trial of the former director of the Fiji Museum, Timaima Sagale Buadromo, has been further adjourned by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Ms Buadromo who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) is facing three counts of abuse of office.

She appeared before Magistrate Waleen George this morning.

Magistrate George said the matter at hand was for a ruling for voire dire before the continuation of the trial proper and that the said ruling was not ready.

She then adjourned the matter to February 21 for the voire dire ruling and continuation of the trial proper.

In the event the said trial does not conclude, the continuation of trial proper will be adjourned to April 24 later this year.

The FICAC prosecutor was Sam Savumiramira while the defendant was represented by Ronal Singh.