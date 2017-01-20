Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Fijians urged to review business proposals

MERE NALEBA
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 4:29PM PRIME MINISTER Voreqe Bainimarama has called on Fijians who have had their applications for Government's business grant scheme rejected to recheck their business proposals.

He said after talking with Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya on the issue of allowing Fijians to start up their own small businesses in the country, he had directed the Minister that forms for the $1000 grant were to be distributed to rural areas, to allow those living outside of the town and city boundaries to also apply for the scheme.

He said the scheme was part of Government's commitment in reducing poverty, which could eventually eliminate poverty in the country.








