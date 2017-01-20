Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Politics: Women face cultural barriers

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 4:25PM THE Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) says women face discrimination and cultural barriers if they want to participate in politics.

Organisations executive director Nalini Singh said an extensive research by FWRM titled 'Reaching Out, Reaching Women' revealed that majority of the people felt that women were underrepresented in government.

"People recognise that qualifications and attributes of leadership are not unique to men but are common to both men and women," Ms Singh said.

She said the patriarchal structures and ideologies entrenched in society and culture limited women's roles to housekeeping and child-bearing.








