Ryan nominated for Coach of the Year

VUNIWAQA BOLA-BARI
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 4:20PM BEN Ryan is Fiji Rugby's nominee for the Coach of the Year award of the 2016 Fiji Sports Awards.

Ryan, a top bet for the category after helping the Fiji team bring Fiji's first-ever Summer Olympics gold medal in Rio last year, a highlight of the 2016 sports year will be up against six other nominees.

The other nominees are Francis Nand from Taekwando, David Qiolevu from Karate Fiji, Nischal Karan from Special Olympics, Harvi Yee of Table Tennis, Fiji Volleyball's Basilio Kalokalodromu and Josefa Vueti from Weightlifting.

