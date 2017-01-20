Director fined $2.3m; whistleblower rewarded $100k

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRCA acting chief executive officer Visvanath Das. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:14PM A CONCERNED Fijian citizen will be rewarded $100,000 under the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) whistleblower Policy for providing information leading to the successful recovery of tax dollars.

This after a company director was slapped with a $2.3million fine by FRCA.

According to a statement by FRCA, the director omitted his income and benefits to the FRCA by $4.8m after which the director was fined with an audit assessment of $2.3m payable to FRCA.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said: "Omitting income or understating sales figures are infringements that will attract hefty penalties of up to 75 per cent."

"In this case, the director was not declaring his consultancy fees as well as the Fringe Benefit Tax," Mr Das said.

"We are thankful to the concerned citizen who through our Whistleblower Policy tipped FRCA of the company director.

"The Whistleblower Policy is intended to encourage members of the public to disclose and report any serious concerns and wrong doings."

He said despite numerous reminders and warnings, people still tried to evade tax and customs duties.

"There are severe consequences in terms of heavy penalties and fines for offenders. Non-compliant taxpayers will face the full brunt of the law."