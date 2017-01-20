PM signs revised MSG Trade Agreement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji PM Voreqe Bainimarama and Solomon Is PM Manasseh Sogavare after the signing today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:02PM FIJI'S PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today signed the revised MSG Free Trade Agreement in Suva watched by MSG chair and Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare.

Mr Bainimarama, in signing the agreement for Fiji, said: "It is vital that we make adjustments to remain competitive and continue to find ways to improve our relationships, to deepen our ties and create economic links to take intra-MSG trade to even greater heights."

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Trade Shaheen Ali said this was the third version of the MSG Free Trade Agreement between the four member countries - Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.