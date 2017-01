/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sports Council CEO Litiana Loabuka during the press conference today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:44PM THE Fiji Sports Awards committee has today released the names of 64 nominees from different sporting federations for the 2016 Fiji Sports Awards.

The awards night is scheduled for February 17 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The awards has 11 categories from Sportsman, Sportswoman, Youth Male, Youth Female, Coach, Team, Technical, Administrator, Volunteer, Photograph, and Organisation.

More in tomorrow's The Fiji Times.