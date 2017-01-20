Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Farmers urged to share farm equipment

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 2:30PM FARMERS who purchase machines with the assistance of the Agriculture Ministry are encouraged to share the equipment with neighbouring farmers.

Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said this would assist other farmers in improving productivity.

"It is still the Government's intention to help a wide range of farmers," Mr Singh said.

"This is why we would urge and encourage farmers who are given tractors or any other machinery that is purchased under our farm mechanisation program that they also share it with other farmers.

"Once we help with the purchase of the tractor, we hope that the farmer will be able to produce even more so that this investment is put to good use.

"We want it to benefit the farmer and their surrounding communities.

"It is also our request that the farmers share the tractor to other farmers so they would also benefit from it.

"Obviously, the farmer could share the tractor on a pay basis."








