PM: No dirty politics with climate change

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Tacirua this week when he opened Jeremiah College. Picture: RAMA

Update: 1:59PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on politicians not to involve dirty politics with climate change issues.

Mr Bainimarama said politicians who knew nothing about the struggles and challenges faced by Fijians experiencing the effects of climate change should not talk on the issue.

He made the comments while addressing members of the public present at the opening of Jeremiah College in Tacirua, Suva this week.

The Prime Minister said Fiji was representing smaller island nations during the Conference of Parties (COP 23) meeting in lobbying for funds from the United Nations that could greatly assist smaller island nations in the Pacific.

The COP 23 meeting will be held in Germany in November where Fiji will use its presidency status to lead the fight in calling on bigger nations to reduce carbon emission.