+ Enlarge this image Fijian women received bras last year as part of the cancer awareness campaigns. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:34PM FREE bra distribution and prosthetic breast fittings have been organised for cancer survivors in the Western Division from today.

Fiji Cancer Society volunteer Milika Wata-Marshall said the two-day event targeted women from across the division who had undergone mastectomy.

The fittings are being held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka.