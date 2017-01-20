Fiji Time: 11:22 PM on Friday 20 January

Bus driver on rape charge further remanded

AQELA SUSU
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 1:07PM A 34-YEAR-old bus driver charged with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at a bus stop along Princess Road in Tamavua last year has been further remanded in custody.

Sanjay Naidu appeared before Justice Achala Wengapuli at the High Court in Suva this morning.

The alleged offence took place while the driver was on his last trip and committed the alleged offence along one of the bus stops along Princess Road.

The victim was alleged to have boarded the bus from Nausori and had fallen asleep missing her stop.

It is alleged the accused did not attempt to wake the child up and took her to a bus stop where he allegedly committed the offence.

Naidu will reappear in court on January 23 for his bail ruling.








