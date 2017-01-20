North police reminded of their role

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:02PM DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent Police Verani Nakauyaca has reminded his team about the importance of their role.

SSP Nakauyaca visited all the police stations in the division this week and stressed to his team the need to get their act together.

He said there had been a lot of complaints from members of the public about police officers and the poor performance and services they provided.

"A lot of these officers need to be reminded about their performance in order to improve their services to the people," SSP Nakauyaca said.