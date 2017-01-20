Israeli PM cancels Fiji visit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji PM Voreqe Bainimarama and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during their recent meeting in Jerusalem. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:52PM THE Fiji leg of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit would be too long and too complicated from a security point of view.

According to The Jerusalem Post, this was the reason for the cancellation of his visit to Fiji that was planned for next month.

Despite this, Mr Netanyahu will still visit Australia next month and will be the first sitting Israeli PM to do so, the media site added.

Mr Netanyahu had announced his visit to Fiji in November last year after an official visit to Israel by Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This newspaper had also reported earlier this week that the PM's Office had not received any official correspondence from Mr Netanyahu since his visit announcement last year.