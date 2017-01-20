Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Investigations continue into fatal accidents

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 12:17PM FIJI Police are continuing investigations into the two fatal accidents that claimed the lives of three people along the Nabouwalu-Dreketi highway.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said that no one had been charged yet in relations to the two accidents. 

Ms Naisoro has advised drivers accessing the highway to be vigilant and responsible when driving along the highway. 

The first incident involved a mother and son who died at the Vunivau Crusher stretch on December 31 after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in lost control of his vehicle. 

And in a separate incident on Tuesday this week, a man also died at Dama, Bua after the carrier he was travelling in collided with a bus.








