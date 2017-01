/ Front page / News

Update: 12:12PM FIRST Light Taveuni created the major upset of the tournament ousting the star-studded McDonald's Saunaka 19-0 in their second round of pool games today.

The Northerners outclassed the Pio Tuwai-led Saunaka side to score three unanswered tries.

The loss has also shattered Saunaka's hope of winning the tournament after being beaten by Yamacia 14-10 in its first pool game.