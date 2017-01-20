Police awaits NFA investigation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police are waiting for NFA to complete its investigations. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:08PM FIJI Police are waiting on the National Fire Authority to complete investigations on a fire that completely destroyed the Jack's Fiji Group garment factory in Nadi yesterday.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police investigators were gathering information on the fire and would wait for the NFA report to determine if there was any element of arson.

The fire that broke out in the heart of Nadi town forced the evacuation of about 170 staff, with six needing treatment at the Nadi Hospital for smoke inhalation.