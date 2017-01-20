Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Coral Coast 7s: Yamacia downs Saunaka giants

MAIKELI SERU
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 12:06PM RUGBY 7s giant McDonald's Saunaka was beaten by Sigatoka River Safari Yamacia 14-10 in the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s opening pool games at Lawaqa this morning.

Laced with star players such as Pio Tuwai, Sainivalati Ramuwai and Samu Saqiwa, the side could not find their rhythm as Yamacia stood firm defending its turf.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Police started their campaign by defeating Iron Courahe BLK 28-5 in its first pool game. 

Crows Nest Yasawa thumped Uluinakau 26-5 to win their match while former champion Wardens stunned Naviti Ratu Filise 17-0 in their opening pool game.

First round of pool games result: Yamacia 14 - Saunaka 10; Coastline Roos 40 - Hong Kong 12; First Light Taveuni 17 - Germany 12; Uprising 24 - Daveta 14; Army 21 - Outrigger 0. 

More in the Fiji Times tomorrow. 








