Coral Coast 7s impress greats

LICE MOVONO
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 10:54AM The MANA Whey Fiji Coral Coast Sevens continues today in the second last day of the increasingly popular tournament.

Two days into the tournament, visiting rugby greats Lote Tuqiri, Karl Te Nana and George Gregan were according to organisers, impressed with the quality of the game displayed at the tournament. 

"Tuqiri, the dual international who always comes to town for the Coral Coast Sevens, was impressed with the future of rugby," the tournament website said.

"The tournament was also honoured to host a special guest with Senator Claire Moore, Australia's Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific, visiting Lawaqa Park." 

There is an early start in today's competition with the Women playing quarter finals while the highly-anticipated Men's competition also gets underway.

The tournament is proudly supported by The Fiji Times.

Full results and draws are available here.








