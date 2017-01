/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The weather map released by the weather forecasting centre in Nadi this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:47AM EXPECT showers later today as a trough of low pressure approaches Fiji from the west.

According to the Fiji Meteorology Service, good weather will last only during the day.

"Expect fine morning over most places," the Meteorology Service said.

"Clouds building up during the day and leading to thundery showers in the afternoon."

Mariners can expect south to southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with moderate seas.