Trade: Commonwealth's key focus

+ Enlarge this image British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:46AM FIJI is set to expect strengthened partnership with the Commonwealth, with various initiatives to be implemented throughout the year in the Pacific region.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins said this was to ensure long term investment and interest in the island nations for sustainable development.

She said trade would be one of the key areas of focus for the Commonwealth this year.

Ms Hopkins was speaking at the welcome home reception for Chevening scholarship students in Suva yesterday.