Japan adopts four Fiji schools

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, January 20, 2017

Update: 10:44AM FOUR schools in the Western Division that were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston will receive assistance from the Japanese government under Fiji's Adopt a School program.

The four schools are Koronubu Sangam School, Toko Primary School, Balevuto Public School and Navatusila District School.

The project will be implemented through Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) program.

A statement from the Japanese government stated that Koronubu Sangam School would receive $238,866 for the general school building rehabilitation, as well as 70 sets of students' desks and chairs, and five sets of the same for teachers.

Toko Primary will receive $840,520 for general rehabilitation, construction of a four classroom block, water tanks, and desks and chairs for students and teachers.

Balevuto Public School will receive $1,118,558 for the construction of a school building that will house the school office, library, computer room, three classrooms, a canteen and a tool room.

Desks and chairs will also be included in this investment.

Navatusila District School will receive $965,559 for the construction of a new classroom block, store room and genera rehabilitation of school buildings, including the kindergarten and teachers' quarters, and water harvesting system.

Japanese ambassador to Fiji Takuji Hanatani and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will formalise this assistance at a signing ceremony in Suva today.








