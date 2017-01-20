Road conditions improve, says FHH

/ Front page / News

ROAD conditions along Bulileka area in Labasa have improved compared with past years.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Savusavu depot stabilising supervisor George Hughes said residents, farmers and businesses that relied on Bulileka Rd in Labasa would soon have significantly improved access especially during rainy weather.

"The Fulton Hogan Hiways crew are currently working on a 2000 square metre section of Bulileka Rd, which is five kilometres outside Labasa Town," he said.

Mr Hughes said the crew had dug out the deteriorated section.

"The crew are also stabilising the road with cement before it is sealed," he said.

"In the past when it rained, Bulileka Rd would be filled with potholes that were impossible to avoid."

Mr Hughes said the potholes posed risks to motorists especially those who had to access the government quarters, the Water Authority of Fiji depot, the Land Transport Authority office and the entire Bulileka community.

Fulton Hogan Hiways is working under the Fiji Roads Authority maintenance program to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.