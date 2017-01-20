Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

NEC: Grab every chance

Charlene Lanyon
Friday, January 20, 2017

YOUTHS should grab every chance and not be choosy when provided with the opportunity of employment, says National Employment Centre (NEC) worker Nabeen Raj.

The assistant employment officer said 280 clients from the Nadroga-Navosa Province had registered with the centre's Sigatoka office since December last year.

"Out of this 280, 27 have managed to gain permanent employment and 64 are currently on work attachment," Mr Raj said.

"The main challenge we face is that despite the time and resources it takes us to look for their employment, some youths are fussy and turn down the opportunity because they have somewhat high expectations and only want white-collar jobs.

"This is very unfortunate because we always tell them that they have to start somewhere and make their way up.

"They have to understand that they have to start from somewhere."

Mr Raj said the centre offered to provide formal employment, foreign employment, self-employment and work through the Fiji volunteer service.

"There is no time frame to how long a person can be registered.

"They will be registered until they are employed and that is when they are deregistered.

"For those who opt for self-employment, we give them advice on how to write up a business model and budget proposals so they are prepared when approaching the relevant authorities.

"In the Nadroga-Navosa Province, we always make use of every opportunity to go out into the communities and villages and encourage unemployed youths to register with the centre."








