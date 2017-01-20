Administration to work on development

/ Front page / News

THE Rabi administration will work closely with the Government to develop the island.

The island's administrator, Karia Christopher, said an interim administration had been chosen by the Government to work on development plans of the island.

"We used to have an island council but the Government dissolved it after hearing the cries of the people and set up an administration which is led by me," he said.

"The council was dissolved because of mismanagement and other issues so this new administration is very stringent on policies.

"We need to do this to ensure that our trust fund is profitable and can cater for the need of this island through the help of our government."

The trust fund, Mr Christopher claimed, could have been financially secured but the ill-advice and mismanagement over the past years by the dissolved council cost them a lot.

"We have been robbed and our trust fund could have contained much more than what we have but wrong advice over past decades have cost quite a lot of money," he said.

"So we have been working with Government over development issues and one of it is the setting up of more shops on Rabi.

"Government has already discussed in its northern development meeting that funds will be poured in to develop this area."