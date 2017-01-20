Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Administration to work on development

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE Rabi administration will work closely with the Government to develop the island.

The island's administrator, Karia Christopher, said an interim administration had been chosen by the Government to work on development plans of the island.

"We used to have an island council but the Government dissolved it after hearing the cries of the people and set up an administration which is led by me," he said.

"The council was dissolved because of mismanagement and other issues so this new administration is very stringent on policies.

"We need to do this to ensure that our trust fund is profitable and can cater for the need of this island through the help of our government."

The trust fund, Mr Christopher claimed, could have been financially secured but the ill-advice and mismanagement over the past years by the dissolved council cost them a lot.

"We have been robbed and our trust fund could have contained much more than what we have but wrong advice over past decades have cost quite a lot of money," he said.

"So we have been working with Government over development issues and one of it is the setting up of more shops on Rabi.

"Government has already discussed in its northern development meeting that funds will be poured in to develop this area."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)