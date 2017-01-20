Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Ministers to help draw up plans

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE Kiribati government delegation to Fiji also includes two cabinet ministers who will help draw up plans of development for the newly-purchased piece of land in Cakaudrove.

Kiribati President Tenati Mamao, during his visit to Naviavia Village, said the two ministers would help his Government shape plans to develop the land.

The ministers are Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Tavanei Marea and Willie Tokataake, who is the Minister for Information, Communication, Transport and Tourism Development.

Mr Mamao said their inclusion in the delegation was to provide an opportunity for them to visit the land and identify potential areas.

He said the land was purchased for investment purposes and his team would develop the land with agricultural produce.

The impact of climate change, he added, had affected them badly on Kiribati and the piece of land would assist with development strategies.

"Yaqona is a common trade in most Pacific Island nations including Kiribati and is a popular drink among the young people," he said.

"I am sure it is more popular in Fiji and this trade generates good business so we will plant vegetables and yaqona on this piece of land to supply to the markets.

"So the Kiribati Government looked at other options in trying to find other suitable places to escape the consequences of climate change," Mr Mamau said.

Mr Mamao assured the people of Naviavia that development plans on the land would benefit everyone.

"My Government is now keen to come and develop this land, we will be neighbours and will look out for each other's needs and help one another."








