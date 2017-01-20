Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Blocked roads cleared

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, January 20, 2017

LANDSLIDES that blocked roads on Rabi Island have been cleared.

And the Rabi administration team has thanked the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) and Water Authority of Fiji for its prompt response in clearing the debris.

Rabi Island administrator Karia Christopher said work started last week with clearing of roads that were blocked by landslides.

"We had a few landslides around the island after the tropical depression early this month and that prevented people from using the roads," he said.

"Everyone had to use boats to travel around the island but since last week, the FRA workers have been here to clear our roads and fix the affected portions.

"The Water Authority of Fiji team is also here to fix the piping system and some villages already have their supply fully restored."

The FRA, Mr Christopher said, did not have an office on the island or a yard for their machines.

"But it has been our duty to contact them whenever there is a road issue on the island that needs to be fixed and they have responded well. It is encouraging to see FRA make an effort to bring the heavy machineries to the island during times of emergency.

"The WAF team has also done a superb job in fixing our piping system as we need water in our villages."

Apart from the landslide, Mr Christopher said debris by the village shores brought about by the depression had been cleared by the villagers.

"While Government plays its part, our people also play their role and we ensure that it is done."








