PM: Fiji to continue fight against climate change

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday reconfirmed his Government's stand on climate change, saying Fiji would continue to fight against the effects of climate change.

He said Fiji was leading the fight in calling on nations of the world to change the wasteful and irresponsible behaviour that causes global warming.

"Some of the consequences of that behaviour cause immediate devastation, like severe storms or the droughts that threaten our crops and our ability to sustain ourselves.

"Others cause great damage continually over time, like the warming of the oceans that threaten coral reefs and marine species," he said.

"But immediate or gradual, they all cause much pain and suffering. And to be here with you all serves as a reminder of everything that I am fighting so hard to protect — your future, your children's future and Fiji's future."

He said there was no greater motivation then to know that the future of Fiji and all smaller island nations were secure with the help of bigger nations in reducing carbon emissions.

"Here in Fiji we will continue the good work that has brought us unprecedented levels of success and given Fijians from all walks of life access to essential services, infrastructure and education like never before," Mr Bainimarama said.

"We cannot afford to take even one step backward. We cannot be fearful of what is to come. We have to keep advancing our country, bringing opportunity into the lives of our people and building a nation and society we can one day be proud to pass on to our children."

Fiji assumes its presidency role at the 23rd COP 23 conference in Germany which is scheduled to happen in November, this year.