Lecture capture system for flexible learning

THE University of the South Pacific (USP) has invested $350,000 on one of the largest digital tools in the region which will provide students with a flexible learning system.

The lecture capture system is a technology that will be introduced into the seven lecture rooms at the Laucala campus from the first semester this year.

Vice-Chancellor and president of USP Professor Rajesh Chandra said the new technology would give students access to video and audio recordings of many of their lectures and other teaching activities, providing a flexible learning experience.

"The new technology gives students the chance to learn and study at their own pace and will let them revisit course content at any point or catch up on lectures on a particularly complex topic and to navigate easily to search for the content they need. This is particularly useful when they miss a session due to an illness, timetable clashes or to simply use it for revision purposes during exam periods."

The lecture capture project is in line with the university's strategic plan which is to use state-of-the-art facilities to deliver high quality education.

The system will record 6000 hours of lectures every year.