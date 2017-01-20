$20m accommodation hall for USP

/ Front page / News

A NEW accommodation hall worth $20 million is being constructed at the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus to accommodate the school's growing student population.

The civil earthworks of 1.6 hectares of land had commenced at the site at a cost of $634,000.

Vice-Chancellor and president of USP, Professor Rajesh Chandra said there were about 400 regional students on the waiting list for accommodation in the halls at the Laucala campus.

Prof Chandra also said there were more than 120 international students staying off campus, in private accommodation although they preferred on-campus accommodation.

"The construction will enable the university to utilise available land earmarked for student accommodation and develop blocks of affordable accommodation suitable to different student needs, including international accommodation and married quarters.

"The 12th hall will be of modern design with all the basic amenities to cater for local, regional as well as international students," Prof Chandra said.

The new building is expected to have 400 bedrooms with three blocks of premium single rooms, one block of two-bedroom married quarters and four blocks of twin bedrooms.

Building construction and design will take a minimum of 18 months and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.