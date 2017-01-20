Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$20m accommodation hall for USP

Alisi Vucago
Friday, January 20, 2017

A NEW accommodation hall worth $20 million is being constructed at the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus to accommodate the school's growing student population.

The civil earthworks of 1.6 hectares of land had commenced at the site at a cost of $634,000.

Vice-Chancellor and president of USP, Professor Rajesh Chandra said there were about 400 regional students on the waiting list for accommodation in the halls at the Laucala campus.

Prof Chandra also said there were more than 120 international students staying off campus, in private accommodation although they preferred on-campus accommodation.

"The construction will enable the university to utilise available land earmarked for student accommodation and develop blocks of affordable accommodation suitable to different student needs, including international accommodation and married quarters.

"The 12th hall will be of modern design with all the basic amenities to cater for local, regional as well as international students," Prof Chandra said.

The new building is expected to have 400 bedrooms with three blocks of premium single rooms, one block of two-bedroom married quarters and four blocks of twin bedrooms.

Building construction and design will take a minimum of 18 months and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)