Path to development

Mere Naleba
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE newly-opened Jeremiah College in Tacirua will provide pathways for more development to happen in the area, especially in Tacirua Primary School.

The opening of the school by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Wednesday gave the school management the opportunity to raise their concerns during a talanoa session.

Jeremiah College will provide Year 8 students of Tacirua Primary School a Year 9 facility.

Nawavatu Holding Company Ltd director Josevata Raibevu, during the talanoa session with Mr Bainimarama and Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy, said for the past 30 years, Tacirua Primary School was always experiencing water problems which were never resolved.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Raibevu said when households near the school opened their taps, this reduced the water pressure which stopped supply to the school.

He said numerous calls made to relevant authorities were futile and the problem was never fixed.

Mr Raibevu said the continuous water problems disrupted classes many times as students were forced to return home because there was no water at school.

Mr Bainimarama was reassured by the Water Authority of Fiji officials present at the talanoa session that the problem would be fixed and there would be no need to terminate classes prematurely because of water problems.








