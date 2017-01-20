Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Toremana: Underneath Stinson Pde bridge a no-go zone

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is working closely with the Fiji Police Force and the Suva City Council (SCC) to stop fishermen from crossing under the Stinson Pde bridge.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, FRA program manager bridges and jetties, Nixon Toremana said the bridge and the waterway beneath was strictly a no-go zone.

"We have noticed that some members of the public are still accessing the construction zone despite the barricades placed on site and outboard motors are still docking beneath the bridge despite FRA and SCC efforts in informing relevant stakeholders accessing the fish market.

"The demolition work to remove the existing structure is underway and the FRA had also issued delivering letters to vendors using the fish market highlighting safety issues and the closure of this waterway and Stinson Pde site prior to construction of the bridge."

He added FRA wanted to ensure that the demolition process continued without any mishaps.

"We are requesting the public to please take heed of our advisories and cease their operations from this location," Mr Toremana said.

He advised the public to use the jetty ramp located across the Suva Handicraft Centre for their access.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)