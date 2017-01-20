Toremana: Underneath Stinson Pde bridge a no-go zone

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority is working closely with the Fiji Police Force and the Suva City Council (SCC) to stop fishermen from crossing under the Stinson Pde bridge.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, FRA program manager bridges and jetties, Nixon Toremana said the bridge and the waterway beneath was strictly a no-go zone.

"We have noticed that some members of the public are still accessing the construction zone despite the barricades placed on site and outboard motors are still docking beneath the bridge despite FRA and SCC efforts in informing relevant stakeholders accessing the fish market.

"The demolition work to remove the existing structure is underway and the FRA had also issued delivering letters to vendors using the fish market highlighting safety issues and the closure of this waterway and Stinson Pde site prior to construction of the bridge."

He added FRA wanted to ensure that the demolition process continued without any mishaps.

"We are requesting the public to please take heed of our advisories and cease their operations from this location," Mr Toremana said.

He advised the public to use the jetty ramp located across the Suva Handicraft Centre for their access.