Get skills needed for change, engineer says

MAIKA Tuicakau believes that Fijians should not complain about the development of the country and strive to achieve the relevant skills and qualifications to assist in the country's growth.

The 29-year-old was one of five Chevening scholarship students who were hosted to a welcome reception by the British High Commissioner in Suva yesterday.

Mr Tuicakau completed his Masters in structural engineering with management at the Nottingham Trent University in England last year and returned to work at Fiji's Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

"I had graduated earlier from Australia but in civil engineering and that was a very wide field so I chose structural engineering as a challenge that I wanted to take on," he said.

"We really need to step up and use ourselves to get the skills and experience needed to make the required changes because we can't just sit around and complain about anything and everything.

"I learnt a lot and to be honest, every single day that I was in England I always thought of the infrastructure in Fiji and the need for it to greatly improve and be up to the required standards."

The other students who completed Masters qualifications in various fields were Krishneer Sen, Devika Raj, Dr Alumita Vuakanisakea and Krishnan Nair.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins said the Chevening scholarship targeted future leaders who could excel in any field of their choice.

"We plan to send 16 more students from the South Pacific during the academic year that begins from August this year," she said.

"These students experience world-class universities and culture and I am sure they built long lasting relationships in the United Kingdom."