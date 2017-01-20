Legal Aid lawyer help

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the rape of a 19-year-old girl in Toorak last year has engaged Legal Aid lawyer Seremaia Waqainabete to represent him.

Josefa Voligadra, who is charged with one count of assault with intent to commit rape and one count of rape, appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Voligadra was remanded in custody to reappear in court on February 2.

Mr Voligadra had earlier failed to respond to court officers when he was given his right to counsel in the Magistrates Court. He had also not opted to be represented previously while he was not cooperating with the court.

Meanwhile, the State yesterday asked for 21 days to file information and disclosures. Mr Waqainabete yesterday also clarified to the court that there was no relationship between the victim and the accused.