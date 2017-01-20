Fiji Time: 11:22 PM on Friday 20 January

Chillies were inserted, man claims

Aqela Susu
Friday, January 20, 2017

A MAN who is facing a series of criminal charges claimed in court yesterday that he had chillies inserted into his private part by police officers at Totogo Police Station.

Binesh Kumar Raj is charged with one count each of impersonation, obtaining financial advantage by deception, theft and absconding bail.

He appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa in the Suva Magistrates Court.

In his submissions, Mr Raj told the court that police had failed to adhere to an order previously issued by the court for him to be escorted to St Giles Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

He argued that police had taken him and failed to wait when he was advised by the doctor.

He said the escorting officer then took him to the Police Credit Union office in Suva where he claimed the officer went and consumed grog with others.

Mr Raj also claimed that the officer then walked him back to the station and told another officer to escort the accused to hospital.

He claimed that this was when chillies and an iron rod were inserted into him. He also showed chilli seedlings to the court which he claimed were taken from his underwear after the alleged act.

Meanwhile, Mr Boseiwaqa has re-allocated the case to Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili to follow up on his psychiatric evaluation.

Mr Raj has been further remanded in custody. He will reappear in court on January 26.








