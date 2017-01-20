No to paraquat ban

/ Front page / News

THE Agriculture Ministry does not support the ban on paraquat in Fiji.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh, confirmed this and said the chemical was one of two major weedicides used by farmers, especially in taro production.

Mr Singh said about 40,000 farmers depended on taro for their livelihood and banning paraquat would mean these farmers pay more for weed management in their farms. "At present there is no alternative weedicide equally effective as paraquat, that is, rapid acting on weeds, cheap and has contact mode of action. Other available weedicides are selective, which means it cannot control all weeds and systemic, which can also kill taro plants," he said.

"For commercial taro production, hand weeding is labour intensive, time consuming and expensive for farmers. In flatland taro production, inter row cultivation using animal drawn implements can also control weeds but is limited in its use.

"The Ministry will need to review the current commercial taro cultivation and agronomical practices used which include land preparation, planting spacing, fertilizer application and weed management to help reduce weed population on taro farms."

Mr Singh said annual taro export and domestic consumption was valued at about $23 million and $94.5m respectively.

He was responding to a petition established by the Animals Fiji organisation that was gathering support for the ban of Paraquat in Fiji.

Animals Fiji managing co-founder Casey Quimby said the petition was initiated because of the hundreds of dogs, cats and goats that have been poisoned over the years.

"Paraquat is also linked, in humans, to the degenerate disorder Parkinsons disease in those who work with or spray paraquat," she said.

The petition has received 2900 of its 10,000 goal of online signatures.