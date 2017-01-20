Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No to paraquat ban

Charlene Lanyon
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE Agriculture Ministry does not support the ban on paraquat in Fiji.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh, confirmed this and said the chemical was one of two major weedicides used by farmers, especially in taro production.

Mr Singh said about 40,000 farmers depended on taro for their livelihood and banning paraquat would mean these farmers pay more for weed management in their farms. "At present there is no alternative weedicide equally effective as paraquat, that is, rapid acting on weeds, cheap and has contact mode of action. Other available weedicides are selective, which means it cannot control all weeds and systemic, which can also kill taro plants," he said.

"For commercial taro production, hand weeding is labour intensive, time consuming and expensive for farmers. In flatland taro production, inter row cultivation using animal drawn implements can also control weeds but is limited in its use.

"The Ministry will need to review the current commercial taro cultivation and agronomical practices used which include land preparation, planting spacing, fertilizer application and weed management to help reduce weed population on taro farms."

Mr Singh said annual taro export and domestic consumption was valued at about $23 million and $94.5m respectively.

He was responding to a petition established by the Animals Fiji organisation that was gathering support for the ban of Paraquat in Fiji.

Animals Fiji managing co-founder Casey Quimby said the petition was initiated because of the hundreds of dogs, cats and goats that have been poisoned over the years.

"Paraquat is also linked, in humans, to the degenerate disorder Parkinsons disease in those who work with or spray paraquat," she said.

The petition has received 2900 of its 10,000 goal of online signatures.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)