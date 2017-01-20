Dredging begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An Excavator creates the water ways on the piled up dredged materials on the river bank at the mouth of the Sigatoka River. Picture: REINAL CHAND

DREDGING at the Sigatoka River mouth has begun, says assistant roko tui Nadroga Rusiate Raidaveta.

Yesterday, permanent secretary for the Agriculture Ministry, Jitendra Singh, along with representatives from the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Council, the Sigatoka Tikina Council and the Land and Water Resources Management division, held a meeting to confirm and discuss the scope of works at the Sigatoka River mouth.

Mr Raidaveta said while there were concerns raised from community members on possible environment impacts, research conducted by LWRM officials indicated these would be minimal.

"The dredging is done at the request of the resource owners," he said.

"The PS (Mr Singh) was here to confirm dredging works and visit the dumpsite."

Roko tui Nadroga-Navosa Buatavatava Ravoka said public consultations scheduled for this week had been deferred and that no concerns had been raised from resource owners about the dumpsite.

"The dumpsite is State land. None of the council members have raised any concerns on the matter, even after the presentation at Nasigatoka Village," he said.

Two weeks ago, LWRM technical officer Epineri Dalituicama made a presentation on the results of the environment impact assessment, which he concluded would be minimal.