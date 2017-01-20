Repairs for crossing

/ Front page / News

SIX cells of culverts are not enough for the discharge of catchments upstream of the river at Burelevu crossing in Rakiraki, the Fiji Roads Authority says.

It is one of the reasons the temporary crossing is usually washed away during periods of heavy rain.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said this was their conclusion after the flooding associated with tropical depression 04F and efforts had been made to rectify the issue.

"We have therefore scheduled the installation of six extra cells of culverts," he said.

"The contractor has already started reinstatement works on-site and progress is affected by heavy rain, resulting in swollen streams restricting the contractor's ability to carry out the work.

"Burelevu crossing has always been a crossing, not a bridge. As such, it is designed to go under water during periods of high water flow and flood following heavy rain events such as TC Winston and TD04F. The crossing, therefore, becomes inaccessible until the water levels subside."

Mr Hutchinson said crossings were more preferable than bridges in some areas because they were easier to maintain during natural disasters.