Shelter for city market vendors

Kalesi Mele
Friday, January 20, 2017

MARKET vendors who travel long distances to sell goods at the Lautoka Municipal Market are grateful they have decent accommodation, compared with days when they slept on the market floor and on streets just so they can sell their produce.

Yesterday, the Lautoka Market Vendors Association committee members hosted Australian Senator and Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Claire Moore, to morning tea in appreciation of the projects initiated through the UN Markets for Change project.

The M4C project, co-ordinated by UN Women and largely funded by Australian aid, made possible the construction of accommodation for women vendors who travelled from long distances.

The shelter is now referred to as the new market wing.

Committee member Tavenisa Kumar said they were grateful for the continued support given by the Australian Government towards the welfare of market vendors.

"Before some women who travelled from afar would sleep at the market with their children and brave the elements just so they can sell their produce the next day," she said.

"A lot has changed since the construction of the accommodation for vendors and since a shelter was built for those based outside."








