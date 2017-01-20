Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Kumar applauds sugar pre-sales

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, January 20, 2017

INSTEAD of taking a back seat in finding markets, the Fiji Sugar Corporation has been lauded for pre-selling locally produced sweetener from the 2017 season.

This was the word from the Sugar Ministry's permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

During a tour of flood-affected farms in the west last week, he said the pre-sale of sugar that would be produced next season was a good marketing strategy.

"For next season we have already pre-sold quite a good volume of sugar — about two thirds — and as for the remaining one third, I don't think there will be an issue to sell it at world market price," he said.

"We are well aware that there's some competition from other sugar-producing nations but at the last International Sugar Organisation meeting in London we were told that the world demand has increased by 3.3 million tonnes."

Government and industry stakeholders have been preparing for the expected challenges to the sector once preferential quota access into the EU ends in October this year.

Former FSC chief executive officer Abdul Khan had negotiated sugar sales last year prior to his resignation. At the time, world sugar prices for raw sugar moved from $US0.12-$US0.13 ($F0.25-$F0.27) per pound to $US0.148 to $US0.155 ($F0.31 to $F0.33) per pound.








