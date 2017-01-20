Farmers address issue

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE growers are taking the initiative and forming co-operatives in a bid to purchase mechanical harvesters to address the growing labour shortage issue.

Since the formation of the first growers co-op three years ago, there has been a steady increase in interest from farmers, says Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

"We assisted in the establishment of the Wailailai Cane Farmers Co-op in Rarawai, Ba in 2014 and since then other farming groups have been formed and some are still in the process of being registered as we speak," he said. "We are encouraging growers to form co-operatives to buy mechanical harvesters and other machinery and we are happy interest has been generated in all growing areas."

Labour issues resulting in the slow harvest of cane and inconsistent supply to mills over the past few years have contributed to costly mill stoppages.

Last year, more than 1886 hours of mill stoppages at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's three factories were attributed to cane short supply.

Of the three mills, Lautoka recorded the highest down-time hours caused by poor cane supply at 738, followed by Labasa at 668.9 and Rarawai at 480.8.

FSC acting chief executive officer Mikaele Biukoto said in comparison, stoppages caused by mechanical issues amounted to 1175 hours.

He called on farmers to improve supply consistency.