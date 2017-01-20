Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers address issue

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, January 20, 2017

SUGARCANE growers are taking the initiative and forming co-operatives in a bid to purchase mechanical harvesters to address the growing labour shortage issue.

Since the formation of the first growers co-op three years ago, there has been a steady increase in interest from farmers, says Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

"We assisted in the establishment of the Wailailai Cane Farmers Co-op in Rarawai, Ba in 2014 and since then other farming groups have been formed and some are still in the process of being registered as we speak," he said. "We are encouraging growers to form co-operatives to buy mechanical harvesters and other machinery and we are happy interest has been generated in all growing areas."

Labour issues resulting in the slow harvest of cane and inconsistent supply to mills over the past few years have contributed to costly mill stoppages.

Last year, more than 1886 hours of mill stoppages at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's three factories were attributed to cane short supply.

Of the three mills, Lautoka recorded the highest down-time hours caused by poor cane supply at 738, followed by Labasa at 668.9 and Rarawai at 480.8.

FSC acting chief executive officer Mikaele Biukoto said in comparison, stoppages caused by mechanical issues amounted to 1175 hours.

He called on farmers to improve supply consistency.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bad weather approaches
  2. Drug raid in North
  3. Fire destroys garment facility
  4. Bills rebuff
  5. PM to request for funds
  6. Coral Coast 7s impress greats
  7. Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad
  8. New year in tents for students
  9. No say on chiefly title disputes
  10. Concern over drug use by students

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  7. Morning blaze destroys home Saturday (14 Jan)
  8. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Mourning period ends for the late Roko Tui Bau Saturday (14 Jan)