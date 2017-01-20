Fiji Time: 11:24 PM on Friday 20 January

Chief welcomes bylaws

Luke Rawalai
Friday, January 20, 2017

THE reinstatement of village bylaws will uphold and secure the responsibilities of villagers to their vanua, says the Vunivalu of Natewa, Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau.

Ratu Ifereimi said they had been pushing for the reinstatement of the village bylaws for these very reasons.

He said in an era where human rights were being stressed, people needed to know their responsibilities as members of a community.

"Right now, in some villages, people refuse to carry out village duties or to contribute to obligations of the vanua because they claim that it is their human right," he said.

"Getting people together to clean a village is hard nowadays because people say it is their right to sleep whenever they want to.

"However, the village bylaws will remind them that their duty as villagers is to carry out their responsibilities."

Ratu Ifereimi said the bylaws would also set out the roles of youths and individuals within the village setting.

"As head of the Crime Prevention Committee in the Natewa district we are looking forward to the implementation of this bylaw," he said.

"Most of our youths are rebellious because they think that they can do whatever they think they want to in the village and having the bylaw will demarcate on what they can and cannot do.

"Having the law will ensure that our young people become useful members of communities therefore keeping themselves engaged and out of trouble."

Ratu Ifereimi said chiefs in Natewa district were looking forward to the implementation of the bylaw.








