No say on chiefly title disputes

THE Native Land Commission has no direct say on disputes concerning chiefly titles within the traditional iTaukei leadership structure.

While addressing the people of Natewa on Wednesday, NLC Appeals Tribunal chairman Aminiasi Katonivualiku said the machineries of the traditional leadership structure belonged to the vanua.

He said people registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula of a certain mataqali had the right to question a traditional leadership structure.

However, he said as the representative of the people, Government was duty bound to involve the NLC for the maintenance of peace and order among disputing parties.

"In reality it is the people within the mataqali and the chiefs in a district who know better about the rightful holders and successors to their respective leadership structures," he said.

"This is why we are always encouraging people to resolve their own differences when it comes to matters regarding traditional titles whether it is leadership or to do with succession to properties.

"The commission will only consult its records to set matters straight upon the request of a mataqali; it will not attend to any matters at will."

Mr Katonivualiku said involving the NLC was a sign of weakness in the traditional leadership structure in any community.