Drug raid in North

TWO men were questioned by police in Savusavu yesterday after they were allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police arrested a 28-year-old farmer of Navaqiqi, Savusavu on Monday for allegedly possessing a branch believed to be marijuana. Ms Naisoro said in a similar incident police also seized plants from a suspect's farm in the Savusavu area on the same day.

She said more than 30 plants believed to be marijuana were allegedly uprooted from the suspect's farm.

"Both suspects are being questioned at Savusavu Police Station as police await analysis reports," she said.