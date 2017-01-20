Dreketi vendors desperate for proper market

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women vendors of Dreketi market inside the incomplete market kiosk. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

MARKET vendors in Dreketi are hoping for the speedy construction of their market which has been standing incomplete for the past four years as they continue to struggle.

Meri Raseisei, 66, said since she began selling at the market in 2012, authorities had started the construction of a proper market.

She said despite their hope for change, women continued to suffer and look elsewhere to access proper convenience facilities.

"There are 65 women and men who sell here and they continue to suffer, often resorting to the bushes beside the market to relieve themselves as they do not have much choice," she said.

"For many of us at this market, this is our source of income and our family depends on the money that we make from these makeshift shelters that we currently operate from."

Another vendor, Karalaini Matare said each woman paid $75 annually for fees to operate from the stand.

"Authorities had built kiosks which are not really helpful for us as it limits space.

"We want open spaces to allow easy access for our customers," she said.

Most of the vendors, who are part of the Uluitoga Women's Club, have asked Government to address their plight which they claim have fallen on deaf ears.

At the moment vendors have resorted to pieces of old corrugated iron, torn pieces of sacks and cartons to cover their stalls.

Responding to these concerns, Northern divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu said they were aware of the concerns raised.

Mr Bolalevu said the Government would begin construction of the market soon.