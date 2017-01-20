Fire destroys garment facility

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fire fighters working to save adjacent buildings and flats from the Jacks of Fiji Garment factory fire in Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

STAFF members of Jack's Group of Companies have been assured that the company will do all it can to assist them after a fire destroyed the retail chain's garment production facility in Nadi yesterday morning.

Firefighters at the scene were able to contain the blaze from spreading to surrounding buildings.

Speaking to this newspaper, company chairman Dilip Khatri said they were now looking ahead and would work alongside investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

"We'll do whatever is necessary," he said, adding the cost of damage had not been ascertained.

The company employs about 1450 staff, and an estimated 170 of them are employed at the garment factory.

While no major injuries were recorded, six people were taken to the Nadi Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Staff members from the factory present in the building when the fire started said they heard loud explosions before the fire alarm rang, prompting people to vacate the premises immediately.

According to Harish Chand, a worker from neighbouring factory Acme Garments, he heard two explosions in the area at about 10am.

"After a few minutes I saw smoke coming out from the factory and then the fire alarm went off," he said.

"People started coming out and that's when 30 to 35 of us evacuated our factory too."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said 144 workers were evacuated safely.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said they received the fire call at 10am.

"The fire team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks to extinguish the fire and managed to stop the fire from destroying the adjacent properties and an old oregon timber-structured residential building located just two metres away from the factory," NFA said.