FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, January 20, 2017

A GENTLEMAN was getting ready to go to work yesterday.

In a rush, he opted not to have his lunch at home, but to take something from home to eat in the office.

He quickly picked two eggs and hurried off to work.

Hungry at the office, he whipped out his eggs.

Instinctively he started peeling one.

The eggs were not boiled!

Beachcomber chuckled at the news that our gentleman friend kept the cracked eggs in the refrigerator at his work place to fry for his dinner last night.

So much for the rush that he had to buy something else for lunch.








